Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy from Kaiapoi, near Christchurch

A 12-year-old boy from Kaiapoi has gone missing, and police want to speak to anyone who knows his wherabouts.

Canterbury Police are looking for missing boy Khanye Harimate.

Khanye is 12 years old and from Kaiapoi, and has not been seen since yesterday afternoon.

He may be on his way to Christchurch, possibly with friends.

Police are concerned for his welfare due to his age and ask that anyone that may have seen him contact Police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Police on 111.

- NZ Herald