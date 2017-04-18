Youth Olympian victim of Methven motorbike street race

He represented New Zealand at the Olympics as well as cycling around the world.

But it was while riding a motorcycle in the Mountain Thunder Easter street race in Methven where Christchurch man Ruaraidh McLeod died.

He was only 25 years old but had accomplished much as a cyclist.

He took part in the Australian Youth Olympic Festival 2009 as well as spending time cycling overseas including Belgian.

Two-time Olympic medallist Hayden Roulston was one of many to pay tribute to him on Facebook.

"Such sad news hearing about the death of Ruaraidh McLeod. RIP buddy. Gone way to soon. Such a good dude!" he wrote.

Others in the cycling fraternity were also mourning his loss.

Cycling Canterbury posted about losing one of their own.

"A New Zealand Champion and National Representative but most importantly he was a friend to all, and a wonderful kind spirited person. At 25, taken from us way to soon."

His friends at Villa Maria College were also saddened.

His cycling had sent him all around the world, which sparked more tributes.

A fellow Spanish cyclist said McLeod was a "great man laughing all the time. Making the most out of s*** situations".

McLeod's death doesn't count in the Easter road toll, which ended at 6am today and stands at two, as it was an event on a private road.

