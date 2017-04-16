7:06am Sun 16 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

99 homes still powerless after North Shore crash

Around 700 homes lost power last night after a car crashed into a power pole at 8.30pm. Photo / Wayne Pottow
Around 700 homes lost power last night after a car crashed into a power pole at 8.30pm. Photo / Wayne Pottow

There are still 99 homes without power after a crash on the North Shore caused a major outage last night.

Almost 700 homes were cut off after a car crashed into a power pole on Ascot Ave in Narrow Neck at 8.30pm.

READ MORE:
Hundreds without power after serious crash on North Shore

One person was critically injured in the crash and a three others were injured.

The aftermath of a car crash that cut out power in Devonport. Photo / Wayne Pottow
The aftermath of a car crash that cut out power in Devonport. Photo / Wayne Pottow

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and police said it was too early to comment on the what caused the collision.

According to Vector's website, the outage will be resolved by 7.30am today.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 16 Apr 2017 07:52:35 Processing Time: 19ms