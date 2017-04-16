99 homes still powerless after North Shore crash

There are still 99 homes without power after a crash on the North Shore caused a major outage last night.

Almost 700 homes were cut off after a car crashed into a power pole on Ascot Ave in Narrow Neck at 8.30pm.

One person was critically injured in the crash and a three others were injured.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and police said it was too early to comment on the what caused the collision.

According to Vector's website, the outage will be resolved by 7.30am today.

