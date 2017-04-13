Crews out at daybreak to assess Cyclone Cook damage

Sandra is a senior crimes and justice reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times.

Civil defence crews in the Bay of Plenty will be out at first light to assess the full extent of any damage caused by flooding, slips and high winds.

A statement from the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence said there had been power outages in Whakatane, and many trees were down on roads throughout the region.

Some roads had been blocked by slips and falling powerlines.

NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said many roads would remain closed in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato after the severe weather event.

State Highway 29 Kaimai Range was currently closed due to a large slip at the bottom of the Waikato side and was not expected to open tonight.

Several roads in the eastern Bay of Plenty were closed because of power lines down and slips.

"All the closures will stay in place overnight and contractors will be out on the state highway network at first light assessing any damage and beginning work where they can".

People should report any further damage to 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) and should check the NZTA's website to keep update as roads were opened.

The MetService said the bad weather system was due to ease as it tracked south across the Bay of Plenty region over the next couple of hours.

Meanwhile Kevin Cowper, assistant area manager Bay of Plenty Coast fire region, said the number of weather-related calls had slowed down by 8.45pm in the northern part of the region from Paeroa to Tauranga.

"We are still fielding a few calls in Tauranga City and in Papamoa but definitely not the numbers of callouts we had earlier in the evening," he said.

Mr Cowper said fire crews were still out in Whakatane, Ohope, Edgecumbe, and Opotiki dealing with weather-related calls, but it seemed the region over the worse of the storm.

Some of the road closures

SH2 between Ohiwa Beach Road and OpotikiSH34 at Otakiri between Edgecumbe and Te TekoSH30 between Thornton Rd and AwakeriSH2 near Pikowai camping ground on the Matata straightSH2 Edgecumbe, SH2 at Waimana Gorge, and SH2 Pekatahi Bridge also remain closed.SH25 -Thames Coast Rd from Tararu to Preece Point due to several slips.

