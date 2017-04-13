Chaos at supermarkets as Cyclone Cook bears down

By - Bay of Plenty Times

There are scenes of chaos at supermarkets throughout the country as Cyclone Cook bears down on New Zealand.

In Auckland people are queuing up and in the Bay of plenty area people were packing their trolleys with non-perishables, food, and bottled water ahead of the forecast weather event expected to bring power cuts, road closures, slips and flooding.

People were also stocking up for the long Easter Weekend, resulting in long queues for the checkout at local supermarkets and barely any car parks available.

A reporter at Pak'n Save Papamoa was topping up on groceries about midday and said the store was "chocka" but she only waited about 10 to 15 minutes to get to the checkout.

"People were polite, so [it was] not an awful trip. Did notice bottled water going into trolleys, along with the usual items, plus Easter chocolate."

She said store employees were in aisles restocking shelves, so when it came time to grab things like bread, it was actually there.

Others have reported travelling to multiple supermarkets but not being able to find carparks at any.

Another Tauranga woman said she drove to three supermarkets and could not find a park.