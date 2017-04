One person has died after a workplace accident on Oneone Rd, Harihari, West Coast.

The 18-year-old Greymouth man was one of four workers who were repiling a house, according to police Acting Senior Sergeant Andrew Lyes.

Emergency services were called to the remote scene, which was difficult to access, at 2.36pm today.

Police have informed the next of kin and WorkSafe has been notified. Lyes said the cause of death would be determined by a coroner.

