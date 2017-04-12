Live: Wild Cook chaos - Heavy rain and reports of flooding

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Severe weather warnings have been issued in parts of the country as heavy rain is starting to pound Auckland; with reports of flooding around the city.

The MetService has put out a heavy rain warning for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Taupo, Waikato, Waitomo, Mt Taranaki, Tongariro NP, Buller, Nelson, Marlborough Sounds, Richmond and Bryant Ranges, North Otago, Dunedin and Clutha.

There are also severe weather watches in place for the rest of the North Island, rest of Marlborough, Canterbury Plains, Christchurch, Banks Peninsula and Southland.

Heavy rain started to fall over Auckland from about 11am and there are now reports of roads being flooded; causing some traffic congestion, particularly in parts of West Auckland and in North Shore.

Here are the latest areas forecast to be affected by Heavy rain and Severe gales. Detailed information found at https://t.co/iVxgMqrUMa. ^AB pic.twitter.com/ssQQ0SvgdR — MetService (@MetService) April 12, 2017

Transport authorities are urging drivers to stay alert and to keep a safe travelling distance.

There are reports of flooding in Browns Bay, Mt Roskill and Three Kings. Motorists on Auckland's motorways are also being urged to slow down via overhead signs warning of surface flooding.

The country is being warned to prepare for damaging gales, enormous storm and surges and widespread flooding as Cyclone Cook bears down, threatening to plunge regions into chaos.

Air New Zealand has also sent out an advisory to passengers to keep updated via its website about any flights that may be affected by the cyclone.

As the cyclone passes over it is expected to bring damaging 150km/h gales strong enough to lift roofs, giant 5-metre swells that threaten inundation and erosion along the North Island's east coast, and widespread flooding.

Many places will see a month's worth of rain fall in the space of a day, while damaging gales wreak havoc.

Conditions are expected to be so hazardous MetService is advising people to seriously consider altering Easter travel plans.

Whakatane residents flooding a local supermarket and panic buying groceries are being told there's absolutely no need to do so.



A Foodstuffs spokesperson says there's been a Facebook post in the Whakatane area, claiming that the Pak'n'Save is shutting at midday because of the storm. She says this is not true, the supermarket is open for business as usual and will not be closing early.



The supermarket is also bringing in extra supplies to help storm-affected residents.

The flood-ravaged Bay of Plenty is already in a state of emergency as Cyclone Cook advances closer to our shores.

Ahead of this a low coming off the Tasman that is packed with heavy rain, affecting the South Island before tracking north.

Already rain is starting to fall across the top of the South Island and brushing over the Coromandel.

Civil Defence authorities across New Zealand are warning people to be prepared for worsening conditions in coming days.

Weatherwatch.co.nz said international models placed the cyclone making landfall somewhere around Tauranga or Coromandel, potentially putting far more people at risk of severe weather.

The MetService is warning after severe flooding in Bay of Plenty last week that the region is looking to be one of the worst hit areas, with up to 250mm of rain expected to fall in the next two days.

To complicate matters Cook is likely to dump huge amounts of rain at the end of the week, prolonging the rain falling in already devastated areas.

The Easter storm is unwelcome news for many Edgecumbe residents who remain unable to return to their homes swamped in last week's floods. Others living in rural areas are still cut off.

Great Barrier Islanders are being warned to brace for the worst weather they've seen in recent times.

Intense rain and extremely high winds of up to 165km/h and upwards are due to hit the island as Cyclone Cook makes landfall tomorrow.

current forecasts showed the cyclone arriving around midday.

Auckland Civil Defence head of emergency management operations Aaron Davis said

"The rain, combined with severe wind and coastal storm surge, could create extreme impacts for Great Barrier Island," said Davis.

