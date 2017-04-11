Homicide inquiry: Police swoop on property

Armed police are swooping an area of west Auckland as part of the hunt for a man wanted in relation to a homicide investigation.

Officers are at a Te Atatu Peninsula address, and police have confirmed to the Herald the search is in relation to Operation Clipper - the investigation into the fatal shooting of Auckland mum Chozyn Koroheke in Pakuranga last week.

The Armed Offenders Squad has cleared an address and three people are assisting police with their enquiries.

Residents were told to stay inside or beyond a police barricade as armed officers searched for "a dangerous man".

One resident she saw a heavily armed AOS squad crouched behind a bush near the corner of Harbour View and Riverstone roads.

Police have seized a white Volkswagen SUV from a property during the raid.

Two people were arrested after the AOS raid on Harbour View Rd.

The two were arrested for unrelated matters.

Turiarangi Tai is wanted in relation to the shooting, but remains outstanding. Police said they are still seeking to locate him.

- NZ Herald