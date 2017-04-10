New library restructure for Auckland revealed

The number of people working in Auckland libraries will fall by just under 4 per cent, but voluntary redundancies mean there will be enough jobs for remaining staff, council staff announced this morning.

The council's chief operating officer, Dean Kimpton, said the changes, under the Fit for the Future project, will save $1.8 million a year.

No libraries will close and there will be no reduction in hours. Council libraries and information general manager Mirla Edmundson said about 80 per cent of staff would have to apply for newly created roles, but she could not say how many of these were permanent, full time positions.

- NZ Herald