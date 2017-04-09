12:35am Mon 10 April
Earthquakes wake Wellingtonians from sleep

More than 6,000 people felt a 4.5 magnitude quake centred in the Cook Strait. Image/GeoNet
Several earthquakes have shaken the lower North Island over the past two hours, including one felt by more than 6,000 people.

At 11.30pm a magnitude 4.5 quake struck 13km southwest of Wellington, according to Geonet. Around 6,000 people reported feeling the quake, with more than 100 near Wellington reporting it as "strong" or "extreme".

People reported feeling the quake as far north as Auckland and as far south as Kaikoura.



Earlier a 4.8 magnitude quake hit 45km south of Martinborough around 11pm, at a depth of 14km.

Central fire services said they had not had any quake-related callouts.


- NZ Herald

