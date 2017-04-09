Earthquakes wake Wellingtonians from sleep

Several earthquakes have shaken the lower North Island over the past two hours, including one felt by more than 6,000 people.

At 11.30pm a magnitude 4.5 quake struck 13km southwest of Wellington, according to Geonet. Around 6,000 people reported feeling the quake, with more than 100 near Wellington reporting it as "strong" or "extreme".

People reported feeling the quake as far north as Auckland and as far south as Kaikoura.

Was almost asleep... thanks Wellington for reminding us of your high seismic activity status in life.. #eqnz — Tilly Mint (@TillyMintNZ) April 9, 2017

So are we done for tonight? Or can we expect a midnight one again this week? I'd like to sleep if possible. #eqnz — AJ Johnston (@HeyImAJNZ) April 9, 2017

Most described the quake as light to moderate but several people reported it as extremely strong.

That sounded like truck hitting the house.#eqnz — Grant Robertson (@grantrobertson1) April 9, 2017

Earlier a 4.8 magnitude quake hit 45km south of Martinborough around 11pm, at a depth of 14km.

Central fire services said they had not had any quake-related callouts.

Shaky end to the weekend! Another reminder to make sure you're ready for an emergency https://t.co/I1YwRZ3OTB #eqnz https://t.co/cKKNemHwum — MCDEM (@NZcivildefence) April 9, 2017

- NZ Herald