One dead after bus and car crash blocks Victoria Bridge in Hamilton

Victoria Bridge in Hamilton. Photo / Christine Cornege
A bus and car have collided on Victoria Bridge in Hamilton, leaving at one man dead.

A police spokeswoman said they got the call at 2.10pm on Anzac Parade.

The 55-year-old driver of a silver vehicle died at the scene, Fairfax reported. Inside the car with him was a young girl.

The Victoria Bridge is closed while the Serious Crash Unit attends and may be closed for some time while an investigation takes place.

Emergency services are encouraging motorists to use alternate routes, such as the Cobham Dr Bridge, Hamilton East or the Claudelands Bridge, Hamilton Central.

More to come.

- NZ Herald

