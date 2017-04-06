7:49am Fri 7 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Cyclist killed in collision with truck

By Alice Lock -
One person has died after a crash between a truck and bicycle in Pakowhai tonight. Photo/ Duncan Brown.
One person has died after a crash between a truck and bicycle in Pakowhai tonight. Photo/ Duncan Brown.

One person has died after a crash between a truck and cyclist in Pakowhai, about 9 kilometres north of Hastings tonight.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified by ambulance at about 6.26pm to the incident on Brookfields Rd near the Gilbertson Rd intersection.

Emergency services were on scene and the Serious Crash Unit was investigating.

The area of road was closed off but cordons have since been lifted and the road is now open.

No further information was immediately available.

For more articles from this region, go to

By Alice Lock

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 07 Apr 2017 07:49:59 Processing Time: 19ms