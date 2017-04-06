Cyclist killed in collision with truck

By Alice Lock - Hawkes Bay Today

One person has died after a crash between a truck and cyclist in Pakowhai, about 9 kilometres north of Hastings tonight.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified by ambulance at about 6.26pm to the incident on Brookfields Rd near the Gilbertson Rd intersection.

Emergency services were on scene and the Serious Crash Unit was investigating.

The area of road was closed off but cordons have since been lifted and the road is now open.

No further information was immediately available.