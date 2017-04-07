Police seek man with violent past after fatal Auckland shooting

By Sam Hurley

Police are hunting a man with a violent past who may be armed and dangerous, after his girlfriend was fatally shot in Auckland earlier this week.

Turiarangi Tai, 22, is wanted following the shooting of mother of two Chozyn Koroheke in Pakuranga Heights on Tuesday evening.

The tattooed man is known to police and the Herald understands he also faced charges following a violent bashing in Tauranga in 2012.

It was reported Tai, then 18, pleaded guilty to injuring with intent to injure in Tauranga District Court after he attacked a man who refused to share a cigarette.

The man was beaten about the head and reportedly lost consciousness before later waking in hospital.

Tai also has nine warrants for his arrest on several charges, including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, wilful damage and failing to stop for police.

However, the charges are not related to the homicide investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan, the area manager for Counties Manukau East, said police have "absolutely no idea where [Tai] currently is".

"We believe that [Tai] is being assisted by friends and associates to avoid the police.

"We would like to warn the people assisting [Tai] that they are committing a criminal offence, which police treat very seriously, and they're liable to be charged with an offence themselves."

He added: "Someone out there will know where he is and we would appeal to those people to do the right thing, not only for [Tai], but also for Chozyn and her family, and to call the police."

Tai, who police believe may be armed and should not be approached, has links throughout Auckland, Waikato, and Bay of Plenty.

Koroheke, 22, died after she was "shot at close range" at home in what police believe was a "domestic related incident".

Tiernan suspects she was shot with a shotgun, which has been recovered by police.

"We're still investigating the lead up to [the shooting], there doesn't appear to be any incident that we're aware of that would result in this sort of action being taken," he told journalists at the Otahuhu Police Station yesterday.

"We're at a loss to explain why [Tai allegedly] took the action that he did."

The Herald understands Koroheke attended Te Kura Maori o Nga Tapuwae school in Mangere East.

"It is with extreme sadness that we inform you of the passing of Chozyn Koroheke an ex-pupil of Te Kura Maori o Nga Tapuwae," the school said via Facebook.

It is also understood a tangi for Koroheke will be held today.

Several tributes have been posted on social media following Koroheke's death, while the family have asked for privacy as they grieve.

Tiernan said Koroheke's death was a "complete tragedy for her family" who are "devastated".

He said Tai, who was the boyfriend of Koroheke, was at the address on the day of the shooting.

"Despite out best efforts to locate him, we have been unable to do so.

"You need to man up and do the right thing and come forward and contact the police," Tiernan encouraged the wanted man.

Tiernan said Tai's family were helping police with the investigation.

- NZ Herald