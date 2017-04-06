Family of 11 trapped in cars after trying to flee floodwaters in Bay of Plenty

By Sarah Harris

A family of 11 people in the Bay of Plenty have been trapped in their cars since midnight when they tried to flee floodwaters.

Taneatua chief fire officer Laurance Richardson said their home on Reid Rd in Ruatoki got flooded in and the residents tried to evacuate. The flood waters were too high for the fire crew to access them.

"They got in their cars but they can't get out and we can't get to them... We probably won't be able to get to them all day.

"When we were speaking to them they were happy waiting for daylight."

Richardson said the fire brigade had also helped evacuate three or four homes in Taneatua.

He said the crew had been working since 2pm yesterday and were about "ready for a sleep".

