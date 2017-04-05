Schoolchildren stuck in Port Waikato overnight after slip blocks road

About 150 children will remain stuck in Port Waikato overnight after a large slip blocked the road in and out.

The children were on a school camp but were safe and not at risk, a Waikato District Council spokesman said.

The Tuakau Bridge - Port Waikato Rd was closed because of slips and would remain closed until further notice. The situation would be reassessed tomorrow morning.

A number of other roads will remain closed tonight following severe weather causing flooding and slips around the district.

A Welfare Centre was being set up at Ngaruawahia High School because of the forecast for more heavy rain in the next 12 hours.

The centre was for residents who may not be able to access their homes in Waingaro Rd, Glen Massey, Pukemiro and Glen Afton which had limited access with Rotowaro Rd closed.

Residents living alongside Waingaro Rd, Hakarimata Rd, River Rd and Ngaruawahia Rd adjacent to Waikato River or Waipa River needed to remain vigilant overnight with a risk of flooding to their properties should more rain fall tonight.

Should water levels rise overnight and threaten homes residents were urged to evacuate to higher ground.

This morning several rural Waikato residents were trapped in their homes by rising floodwaters.

Although the rain had eased and flooding subsided, residents in the west Ngaruawahia area of Waingaro were bracing themselves for more bad weather this afternoon.

This morning Waingaro Rd was flooded and blocked by a number of slips.

The following roads are currently closed due to flooding and/or slips

• Old Mountain Rd, Raglan (at 6km mark)

• Waingaro Rd, Ngaruawahia (currently open to one lane. Weather permitting)

• Slater Rd, Huntly

• Rotowaro Rd and Hangapipi Rd, Huntly

• State Highway 22 north of Glen Murray (at the 21.5km mark)

• Waitetuna Valley Rd, Te Uku

• Tuakau Bridge - Port Waikato Rd, Te Kohanga

• Klondyke Rd, Onewhero

• Allen and Eyre Rd, Tuakau (one lane)

• Pheasant Close, Rotokauri (TBC)

• Ponganui Rd, Onewhero (one lane)

• Pioneer Rd, Pokeno

• River Rd, Tuakau

- NZ Herald