1:55pm Sun 2 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Man winched from Mt Ngauruhoe after being skittled by rock

The man is winched from the side of Mt Ngauruhoe. Photograph supplied
The man is winched from the side of Mt Ngauruhoe. Photograph supplied

A man had to be winched off the side of Mt Ngauruhoe after he was "skittled by a tumbling rock" yesterday.

The man was rescued by the crew of the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter after the rock, described as a "widow maker", by rescue helicopter crew, bowled him over.

He was knocked off his feet and thrown about 50m "head over heels" down a sleep slope.

The man was flown to Rotorua Hospital.

Mt Ngauruhoe is the volcanic cone of Mt Tongariro, and is one of New Zealand's most active volcanoes.

It is 2287m high and last erupted in 1975.

The cone fell under international spotlight when it featured as Mount Doom in the Lord of the Rings films.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 02 Apr 2017 14:42:19 Processing Time: 10ms