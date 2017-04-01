4:53pm Sat 1 April
One dead in Matamata crash

A helicopter was sent to the site of the crash, on Rata St, just after 2pm. Photo / Google Maps

A man has been killed in a car crash in Matamata this afternoon.

A northern ambulance communications spokeswoman confirmed the death.

A helicopter was sent to the site of the crash, on Rata St. Emergency services were alerted about 2.19pm.

It is understood one car was involved in the accident and that it lost control and hit a power pole, St John said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a portion of Rata St is closed as officers from the Serious Crash Unit work at the scene.

- NZ Herald

