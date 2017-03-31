Remnants of Cyclone Debbie forecast to bring further downpours across country after the weekend

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A month's worth of rain is expected to fall over New Zealand in one day next week as the remnants of Cyclone Debbie makes its way across the Tasman.

This weekend is spared the bad weather but come Monday the North Island and the upper South Island will be soaked - with a high risk of the same flooding seen in March.

Cyclone Debbie brought devastation to Queensland with thousands evacuated, crops decimated and schools closed.

Phillip Duncan from WeatherWatch said the impact of Debbie on New Zealand would be more subdued, but still wet.

Duncan said a cold front would mix with the remnants of Debbie and bring heavy rain from Sunday.

"It's not too bad this weekend but next week is when the ex-cyclone will merge with other weather makers and produce some pretty big tropical rains for a time."

It's likely to be a case of "here we go again" with wet weather expected to hit Sunday and continue into the week.

"From Monday night until further into next week there are going to be downpours like March," he said.

"I would expect a month's worth of rain in one or two days."

Earlier this month Auckland was hit by flash-floods with the west Auckland suburb of New Lynn hit hard.

Houses were flooded, families evacuated and a large sinkhole appeared, where part of the footpath fell away and left a sheer drop underground.

Duncan couldn't say what areas would be affected most by flooding this time because the weather pattern was unpredictable.

"When lows connect with tropics you never know what you are going to get - next week is going to be an interesting week.

"But expect rain and flooding."

The low was also expected to bring cooler weather to Southland and Otago on Sunday but on Monday that will end with more humid temperatures expected.

