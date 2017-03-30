Man has "serious leg injury" after assault in Hornby, Christchurch

Police are investigating after a man was found with a serious unexplained leg injury on a residential street in Hornby, Christchurch.

Newstalk ZB reporter Josh Price said there was a heavy police presence on Dickson Crescent in Hornby. A section of the road was closed off and residents were not being allowed into their homes.

He said there were four police vehicles and numerous officers. Police were calling the injuries "unexplained" but there are unconfirmed reports that a firearm was involved.

The man has been taken to hospital and police say they are making inquiries. They believe this was an isolated incident - the general public is not thought to be at risk.

However, if any member of the public has concerns they should not hesitate to call 111, police said.

Anyone who may have information in relation to the matter is asked to call Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald