Crash into Papatoetoe sign leaves driver critical, houses without water due to burst main

One person is in a critical condition after their car hit a large sign in Papatoetoe, taking out a water main in the process.

Emergency services responded to a callout around 3.55pm today, with reports that a person was trapped after the car they were driving hit a large sign pole on Coronation Rd in Papatoetoe, between Shirley Rd and Coates Rd.

Two fire engines and an operational support vehicle attended, with fire officers using hydraulic equipment to extricate the person from the car, fire shift manager Colin Underdown said.

Multiple houses are without water due to a burst main as a result of the accident and Watercare is attending the scene, Underdown said.

The person has been taken by ambulance to Auckland Hospital.

