Murder accused Troy Taylor admits dropping baby Ihaka Stokes

Murder accused Troy Taylor today admitted dropping baby Ihaka Stokes the night before he's alleged to have killed him.

Taylor, 23, denies murdering 14-month-old Ihaka at a Christchurch house on July 3, 2015.

The de-facto stepfather claims that his former partner and Ihaka's mother Mikala Stokes inflicted the boy's fatal injuries while he wasn't home.

On day seven of his murder trial at the High Court in Christchurch, Taylor is giving evidence.

The night before the alleged murder, Taylor says he heard two separate bangs emanate from Ihaka's room.

On the second bang, he got up to check on him and found him with some bleeding around his mouth. He also "looked a little bit dazed and confused".

He got him up, put Bonjela teething gel on his mouth and they sat in the lounge by the fire in the dark to make sure he was all right, Taylor told the jury.

After about ten minutes, Taylor says he sat up too quick, got dizzy and "then I dropped him".

Taylor cried as he said: "As I was standing up, I stumbled and it's really all I remember and then Ihaka was on the ground."

Continued below.

He picked up the child and cradled him, the court heard.

Ihaka didn't cry or make any noises, Taylor said.

He stayed up with him for "a few hours", saying he "just wanted to keep an eye on him".

In the early hours of the morning, satisfied that Ihaka was "happy and okay", he put him back to bed.

The next morning, he told Stokes had suffered a fall in the night and bitten the inside of his lip.

Taylor said the child had the "worst bruise I've ever seen Ihaka with" on the right side of his chin. His cheek was also swollen, he said.

The couple took Ihaka to the doctor in the morning for a check-up.

But Taylor admitted he didn't tell the doctor or Stokes that he'd dropped the boy.

"I thought she might've gotten angry and I was quite upset with myself as well because I felt it was my fault."

His evidence continues.

Earlier, defence counsel Simon Shamy addressed the jury to say that the nub of the defence case is that Stokes caused the 59 injuries that killed Ihaka, not Taylor.

"The Crown case unravels because there is no proof that it was Troy Taylor rather than Mikala Stokes who delivered these injuries," Shamy said.

Taylor was earlier asked about his relationship to Ihaka. He replied: "I don't care what anyone thinks - he is my son."

"I loved them and considered them to be my children."

Taylor also told how he'd planned to adopt Ihaka and Stokes' second child as his own, and that he'd also given Stokes a "commitment ring" to show that one day he would marry her.

Asked about his relationship with Stokes, he became emotional: "She was my best friend. I loved her."

The Crown concluded its case this morning.

Both the Crown and the defence agree there were no intruders on that fateful night and that the boy's 59 horrific injuries, including broken bones, were not accidental.

The Crown says that Taylor was suffering from sleep deprivation, headaches, and irritability caused by multiple concussions around the time Ihaka was developing an ear infection, when he allegedly caused the fatal injuries.

Stokes, who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time of Ihaka's death with her second child, repeatedly denied the accusations when she gave evidence last week.

Taylor also denies assaulting the child on July 2, 2015 - the day before the alleged murder.

The trial, before Justice Cameron Mander, continues with Taylor's evidence.

- NZ Herald