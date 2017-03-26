11:56am Mon 27 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Large fire at Auckland strip club

Ten fire crews are at the fire at Show Girls in Customs St East. Photo / Toby Manhire
Ten fire crews are at the fire at Show Girls in Customs St East. Photo / Toby Manhire

A large fire has broken out at a strip club in downtown Auckland.

Ten fire crews are at an electrical fire that has broken out at Show Girls in Customs St East.

SEND US YOUR PHOTOS AND VIDEOS

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze. Photo / Toby Manhire
Fire crews at the scene of the blaze. Photo / Toby Manhire

Fire Service northern shift manager Jaron Phillips said the Show Girls fire had been sparked by water from upstairs shops flooding an electrical switch board.

There were 40 firefighters battling the blaze, which had been contained to the club's ground floor.

Phillips said everyone inside the building had made it out safely and there were no injuries.

It was suspected the water had got into the upper levels of the high-rise building during last night's deluge, he said.

A command centre had been set up as the fire had gone to second alarm.

Damage had been limited to the ground level of the two floor club.


He said a command centre had been set up outside the central downtown premises

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 27 Mar 2017 11:56:57 Processing Time: 37ms