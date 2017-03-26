9:17pm Sun 26 March
Power out in 1800 homes as rain pelts Auckland

Multiple power outages are being reported in Auckland as torrential rain and thunderstorms lash the city.

Vector said 300 homes are affected in Whenuapai and Hobsonville and 1500 homes in Sunnyvale. A company spokeswoman said the problem was believed to be a transformer issue but crews were still assessing the cause of the outage. The number of homes affected in Sunnyvale was expected to be lower once the fault was isolated, the spokesperson said.

Tonight's weather forecast was for heavy rain and possible thunderstorms, with a storm moving from Northland and Whangarei in a straight line down the country.

Adele concertgoers are heavily rugged up as heavy rain pelts the stadium. The singer has made light of the weather, drying her hair with a towel and donning a spare pink poncho.

Waikato, Waitomo, Bay of Plenty and the Coromandel Peninsula are also in the path of the bad weather as the storm moves south overnight.

It comes just a fortnight since torrential rain swamped Auckland, causing severe flooding that swamped hundreds of homes.

- NZ Herald

