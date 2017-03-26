Maori party considering alliance with Labour Party

By Newstalk ZB

The Maori Party's voicing interest in striking a deal with the Labour Party.



National has previously been confident in its alliance with the Maori Party - but there are signs it shouldn't get too comfortable.



Party leader Marama Fox said all her party wanted was to address disparities for Maori.



She told Newstalk ZB's Andrew Dickens if Labour changes the Government in this year's election, the Maori Party would jump sides.



"If they are successful then we will happily work with them," she said.



"It is better to be at the table at the decision-making end, and have as much influence as we're able."

