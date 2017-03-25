Father, son, dog, attacked with baseball bats

A father, son and their dog were attacked and pulled from a vehicle by people armed with baseball bats.

Police are appealing for information after the incident yesterday about 3.15pm in Palmerston North near the intersection of Main and Princess Streets.

Detective Sergeant Grayson Joines said both the 38-year-old father and the 13-year-old son received injuries that required hospital treatment.

The teenager reportedly suffering a fractured arm.

Both have been released from hospital.

The dog was beaten and will require veterinary treatment for bruising.

The pair's red Holden utility was also badly damaged during the attack.

Joines said the offenders left the scene in a black Nissan vehicle.

Several members of the public witnessed the apparent unprovoked attack and went to the aid of the victims after the offenders left.

"Police are sickened that adult males armed with weapons would attack a young person at any time and are determined to identify the offenders," Joines said.

"We are asking any members of the public who may have witnessed the events near the intersection with Main and Princess Streets yesterday afternoon to contact us.

Anonymity will be guaranteed."

People with information are asked to call the Central District Police on 06 351 3781.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald