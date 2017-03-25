Deadly Te Anau bus crash: Victims believed to have been German tourists

Police have confirmed the two men who died in the fiery crash near Te Anau on Tuesday are believed to have been tourists from Germany.

Inspector Joel Lamb, the Southland Area Commander, said it was understood both were aged 20.

Their next of kin have been contacted and informed of the circumstances and the formal identification process.

The two men were in a rental car which collided with a bus on the Te Anau-Milford Highway.

The car was overturned and crushed in the tragedy, with the car later erupting in flames.

People on the scene tried bravely to free at least one man who survived the impact of the crash, but were beaten back by the flames.

Tourists on board the Explorer Tourlines bus were helped out of windows of the vehicle, after its door was wedged shut.

The 16 people on the bus avoided any serious injuries.

Explorer Tourlines owner Stephen Cook said on Friday that the area where the crash happened was well known to be a dangerous stretch of road.

Earlier this week Lamb said: "This is a horrific incident that has impacted a large amount of people and that of the Te Anau and Milford communities."

Invercargill's Jakob Frazer, 17, arrived with a colleague moments after the crash.He said he saw an arm coming out of the passenger door, and a man was screaming for help.

Continued below.

He helped those around him before trying to help the car's driver.

When he arrived the car and bus were not on fire.

But after about 10 minutes smoke started coming from the car. Attempts to put out the fire with an extinguisher were unsuccessful and within minutes car and bus were in flames, he said.

Te Anau Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Graeme Moffat said the crash scene was 32 kilometres from Te Anau and the fire was "well-involved" by the time they reached wreckage.

Police have been working with Victim Support and wider groups to provide assistance and support for those involved in the crash.

- NZ Herald