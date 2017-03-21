Live updates: Nicky Hager's new book to be released

Political author Nicky Hager is launching his latest book at an event in Wellington.

Hundreds of people have crammed into the Unity Books store, including a large media contingent.

The event has been shrouded in secrecy - even the book title has been kept secret.

But Hager's books have a habit of stirring political controversy.

His 2014 book Dirty Politics showed how the National Party collaborated with right-wing bloggers to attack its opponents and critics, which led to a police raid on Hager's home.

Dirty Politics was released a month before the election and the allegations of dirty tricks by former Prime Minister John Key's office dominated much of the election campaign, though National's popularity was not dented and it eased to a third term in Government.

Hager also wrote the The Hollow Men, which used leaked emails to reveal details about National's election strategy in the 2005 election campaign, and Seeds of Mistrust, which covered the alleged cover-up of a genetically-modified crop release in New Zealand.

How crazy will the #HagerBookLaunch be in 60 minutes @unitybookswgtn? Here's a shot from a newspaper after the 2014 Dirty Politics launch: pic.twitter.com/nXkTIZjGif — Bryce Edwards (@bryce_edwards) March 21, 2017

- NZ Herald