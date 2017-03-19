Auckland gunman on the loose after aiming weapon at police

A man who aimed a gun at pursing police officers in Auckland this morning is still on the loose.

Inspector Wendy Spiller, the Area Commander for Counties Manukau East, said the incident began when a vehicle failed to stop for a routine police check on Bairds Rd in the suburb of Otara about 4.40am.

"Officers followed the vehicle for a short distance through Papatoetoe and Otara before abandoning the pursuit due to safety concerns over the manner of driving."

She said the pursuit lasted about 4 minutes.

"A short time later, the vehicle was seen again on Bairds Road, where it crashed," Spiller said.

"As officers approached the vehicle, the sole male occupant pointed a firearm at them.

"The officers withdrew and the man ran from the vehicle."

Police, including a dog unit, were unable to find the man.

Police remain at the scene of the crash, and detectives' investigations are ongoing, Spiller said.

"We take these types of incidents very seriously and have already made a number of enquiries," she said.

"We have carried out forensic analysis of the vehicle and are awaiting the results.

"We will also be conducting area enquiries across the wider Auckland area."

Police asked those with any information about the incident to contact Detective Sergeant Kepal Richards on 09 261 1300, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555 111, or send police a private message on Facebook.

- NZ Herald