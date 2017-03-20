Truck crash on Auckland motorway causing delays

A truck has crashed and is blocking northbound lanes on Auckland's motorway near the Nelson St off-ramp.

New Zealand Transport Agency warned of major delays and asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic was crawling shortly before 7am between Greenlane and Nelson St with multiple lanes blocked.

Police said there was debris on the road causing the lane between Wellington and Symonds St to close.

Another lane was expected to close while the road was cleared.

"Traffic is already backing up and motorists are advised to expect longer

delays than usual," police said

Truck #crash in Spaghetti Jctn blocking northbound lanes prior to Nelson St & causing delays. Avoid area if poss or #ExpectDelays ^TP — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 19, 2017

Commuters travelling north could use SH16 or SH18 instead, the agency suggested.

- NZ Herald