7:12am Mon 20 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Truck crash on Auckland motorway causing delays

NZTA warned commuters to expect delays on Auckland's motorway this morning. Photo / NZTA
NZTA warned commuters to expect delays on Auckland's motorway this morning. Photo / NZTA

A truck has crashed and is blocking northbound lanes on Auckland's motorway near the Nelson St off-ramp.

New Zealand Transport Agency warned of major delays and asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic was crawling shortly before 7am between Greenlane and Nelson St with multiple lanes blocked.

Police said there was debris on the road causing the lane between Wellington and Symonds St to close.

Another lane was expected to close while the road was cleared.

"Traffic is already backing up and motorists are advised to expect longer
delays than usual," police said


Commuters travelling north could use SH16 or SH18 instead, the agency suggested.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 20 Mar 2017 07:12:33 Processing Time: 21ms