Cartoonist Murray Ball's funeral today

By Angela Woods

Footrot Flats' creator Murray Ball's funeral will be held in Gisborne this afternoon.

Ball died on Sunday, aged 78, after a battle with Alzheimer's disease.

The service will be held at Bushmere Arms at 1pm today.

Gisborne District Council moved the city's Wal and Dog statue to the venue from its usual spot beside the Taruheru River for the service.

"The council felt it was a fitting gesture given the contribution that Murray Ball has made to our community here and internationally," Gisborne mayor Meng Foon told the Gisborne Herald.

Tributes flowed in for the cartoonist following news of his death.

Herald cartoonist Rod Emmerson was one of those who expressed his grief at Ball's death.

"Murray was prolific," he said.

"His Footrot Flats captured the true essence of New Zealand farm life. But farm life is virtually the same the world over, hence, it quickly became a household icon here and abroad."

- NZ Herald