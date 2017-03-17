Nia Glassie abuser pregnant again months after having newborn taken by CYF

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

A woman jailed for her role in the abuse and death of murdered Rotorua toddler Nia Glassie is pregnant again, just months after Child Youth and Family removed a child from her care at birth.

Oriwa Kemp was 19 when she was sent to prison for her part in Nia's death.

During her High Court trial the court heard how Kemp gave Nia freezing cod baths, hit the toddler when she cried and was there - but did not intervene - when the girl was placed in a clothes dryer that was turned on, and spun around on a clothes line.

She was found guilty of assaulting the 3-year-old and sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

At the time Kemp had one child who was taken in to Child Youth and Family care.

The child remains in care.

Since Nia died Kemp has had three more children, all removed from her care by CYF care soon after birth.

The Herald on Sunday revealed in November that Kemp's fourth child was born late last year and was also removed by CYF at birth.

It is now understood Kemp is pregnant again.

Two separate sources confirmed this week that she has told people she is expecting, and is about three months into her latest pregnancy.

The father is said to be her long term on-off partner - a man in his 60s who fathered several of her other children.

Kemp was recently convicted of assaulting the man.

The assault took place in early 2016 when she was 4 months pregnant.

He is also facing family violence charges relating to Kemp.

CYF Auckland regional director Sharon Thom would not comment on the specifics.

"If it was confirmed that Ms Kemp was pregnant again, CYF would be involved," she said.

"The baby's welfare would be the first and paramount consideration.

Thom said any decision made would be based on what is in the child's best interests, and would be overseen by the Family Court.

"The decisions wouldn't be discussed in the public domain," she said.

In November she confirmed a newborn had been taken from Kemp and was in CYF custody.

"We can confirm that Ms Kemp has no children in her care," Thom told the Herald on Sunday at the time.

"Ms Kemp is well aware of the reasons why her children are not in her care."

Kemp was approached for comment about her pregnancy through her lawyer.

She did not respond.

When Nia was killed Kemp was in a relationship with Michael Curtis, the brother of the toddler's mother's partner Wiremu Curtis.

Kemp and Nia's cousin Michael Pearson were initially charged with the child's manslaughter.

A jury found them not guilty of that charge, but guilty of assaulting the little girl.

The abuse was mainly perpetrated by the Curtis brothers.

Most of the abuse happened while Nia's mother Lisa Kuka was at work.

Kuka was also convicted of two counts of manslaughter following her young daughter's death and jailed for nine years.

She was eventually released, but recalled to prison last year after she breached her parole conditions.

The house where Nia suffered the abuse is currently for sale with an asking price of $189,000.

The three bedroom home is on Frank St in Rotorua and is described as a "super tidy investment" in real estate advertisements.

It has undergone a massive facelift since police began the investigation into Nia's death.

Then, the property was a mess with empty bottles and broken furniture littering the ground.

Bourbon boxes, pizza cartons and kids' shoes had been shoved through a hole in a broken ponga fence where the rental property backed on to a reserve.

