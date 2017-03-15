Truck crash causes delays on Auckland roads

A few early morning blips are slowing Aucklanders this morning, including a truck crash hampering traffic and a delay on the rail link slowing the commute in and out of the eastern suburbs.

Auckland Transport has tweeted only six carriages are operating every 20 minutes this morning on its Eastern line because of a "signal fault".

Please expect delays to Eastern line train services due to signal fault. 20min frequency operating with 6 cars. ^NW — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) March 14, 2017

Meanwhile, a crash earlier blocked Hellabys Rd in East Tamaki and a lane at the roundabout on Highbrook Drive, cutting access to the Southern motorway.

Fire Service northern shift manager Megan Ruru said a truck had rolled but the driver was not trapped.

Auckland Transport warning motorists to expect delays following the crash.

A crash is blocking Hellabys Rd (East Tamaki) & a lane at the roundabout with Highbrook Dr. Expect delays in the area & take extra care ^LC — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) March 14, 2017

It was cleared just after 7am with the Highbrook Dr onramp reopened to traffic. But the area remained affected by the accident with clean up operations and motorists were warned to expect significant delays.

Update: Traffic from Highbrook Dr is now able to access the Sthn Mwy. Traffic is heavy in the area so expect significant delays. ^LC — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 14, 2017

A second crash left a lane blocked a lane on the Southern Motorway heading into the city at Te Irirangi Drive.

A crash is blocking the right lane citybound on the Sthn Mwy at Te Irirangi Dr. Expect delays heading north and take extra care ^LC — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 14, 2017

That crash has since been cleared but traffic has backed up with rubberneckers slowing the trip into town.

Update: The crash is now clear of lanes, expect delays heading north from Manukau. ^LC https://t.co/70oh8K42Ee — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 14, 2017

- NZ Herald