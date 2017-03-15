7:51am Wed 15 March
Truck crash causes delays on Auckland roads

A truck has rolled on Hellabys Rd in East Tamaki.
A few early morning blips are slowing Aucklanders this morning, including a truck crash hampering traffic and a delay on the rail link slowing the commute in and out of the eastern suburbs.

Auckland Transport has tweeted only six carriages are operating every 20 minutes this morning on its Eastern line because of a "signal fault".


Meanwhile, a crash earlier blocked Hellabys Rd in East Tamaki and a lane at the roundabout on Highbrook Drive, cutting access to the Southern motorway.

Fire Service northern shift manager Megan Ruru said a truck had rolled but the driver was not trapped.

Auckland Transport warning motorists to expect delays following the crash.


It was cleared just after 7am with the Highbrook Dr onramp reopened to traffic. But the area remained affected by the accident with clean up operations and motorists were warned to expect significant delays.



A second crash left a lane blocked a lane on the Southern Motorway heading into the city at Te Irirangi Drive.


That crash has since been cleared but traffic has backed up with rubberneckers slowing the trip into town.


- NZ Herald

