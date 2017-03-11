Drowning at Karekare Beach on Auckland's west coast

A person has drowned at Karekare beach​ in West Auckland this afternoon.

Police confirmed a helicopter was on its way to the scene for body recovery.

Northern fire communication shift manager Jaron Phillips said the fire service had responded to support ambulance staff after the call came in about 2pm.

Emergency services were not immediately able to say how the person had ended up in the water.

Coastguard and Karekare's surf life saving club said they had been alerted to the incident but had no further information.

