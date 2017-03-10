'Mini-tornado' adds to weather mayhem

A 'mini-tornado' has ripped through Stanmore Bay, Whangaparaoa this evening , sending a trampoline flying.

Brian Crescent resident Jil O'Brien was putting her children to bed when the rain suddenly became really heavy and the window slammed a window shut at about 7.15pm.

"It lifted the trampoline from the neighbour's house and brought it crashing down the side of our house.

"It damaged a few trees and brought the fence down."

O'Brien said the weather event, being described by residents as a 'mini-tornado' frightened her children.

Residents from nearby Vipond Rd have also reported that the sudden bout of wind and rain lifted some big trees in the area.

