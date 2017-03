Ben Hill is a reporter for The New Zealand Herald

Motorists stopped to flip a car back onto its wheels after it rolled on Auckland's Northern Motorway.

A police spokeswoman said the car rolled at 3.20 this afternoon travelling south near the Constellation Drive off-ramp, and witnesses to the crash flipped it back over.

The driver suffered minor injuries, and was taken to North Shore Hospital.

The police spokeswoman said the bus lane near the off-ramp is closed as a result of the crash.

