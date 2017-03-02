Moko Rangitoheriri killers' appeal fails, sentence stands

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

A bid by the killers of Moko Rangitoheriri to appeal their sentences for manslaughter has failed with the Court of Appeal judge ruling their punishment was "entirely within range and not manifestly excessive".

In June last year Tania Shailer and David Haerewa were sentenced to 17 years in jail with a minimum non-parole period of nine years after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

They appealed the sentence, both saying it was too harsh.

Moko, 3, died in August 2015 while in the care of the couple. Shailer was a friend of Moko's mother Nicola Dally-Paki.

Dally-Paki needed to stay in Auckland with another child who was sick and receiving treatment at Starship Hospital, and asked Shailer to take care of Moko and his older sister while she was away.

In the weeks leading up to his death Moko suffered horrendous and brutal abuse at the hands of the couple.

A post-mortem examination revealed the toddler died as a result of "multiple blunt force traumas", his brain was swollen, he had blood clots under his scalp representing numerous injuries inflicted at different times in the lead up to his death.

There was also evidence the toddler had been smothered and he had lacerations and hemorrhaging deep within his abdomen, historic bruising and damage to his bowel.

Combined, that resulted in his bowel rupturing. Fecal matter leaked into Moko's abdomen, causing septic shock.

Shailer and Haerewa pleaded guilty to abusing Moko and they received the longest sentence ever handed down in New Zealand for the manslaughter of a child.

