Bus crash leaves Auckland commuters on the roadside

Auckland commuters have been left waiting on the roadside after a bus crashed on a busy route this morning.

A bus bound for Auckland City hit a car on Sandringham Rd just after 8am, stranding passengers on the way to work and university.

No one was injured.

Sara Jane Cairney posted a photo of the bus with a smashed window on Twitter, asking Auckland Transport for answers, claiming the driver did not communicate with passengers.

Cairney said most people managed to squeeze on another bus travelling along the popular route, but some had to wait for transport to the city.

"And 2 express buses have gone past, loads of room, and ignored us. Why hasn't anyone instructed them to stop? They see crash."

Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan told the Herald a number of buses travelling along Sandringham Rd had stopped to pick up those standing on the roadside.

He said another bus had also been sent after the crash.

Hey @AklTransport my bus just crashed! Loads of people now standing on Sandringham Rd. Zero communication from driver. Zero! pic.twitter.com/6AdYPlJUGf — Sara Jane Cairney (@SJCairney) March 1, 2017

- NZ Herald