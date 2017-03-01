Gay teen's murderer, Stephen James Smith, to be freed in April, Parole Board decides

A man who murdered a Wellington teen in an alleged gay hate crime will be given a third shot at freedom, the Parole Board has decided.

Jeff Whittington, 14, was beaten and left for dead in central Wellington in the early hours of May 8, 1999.

He was found with boot marks on his skin, brain damage and a perforated bowel and died in hospital the next day.

Stephen James Smith and Jason Meads were convicted of Whittington's murder.

During their trial a witness told the court the men boasted about beating a "faggot" and had laughed about what they'd done.

"They said they had never seen anyone bleed from the places he bled from," the witness said.

The Parole Board granted Smith parole at a hearing last week, saying he was no longer an "undue" risk to the community, despite him being recalled to prison three times before for parole breaches, Fairfax reported.

He was also sent back to prison after being convicted of drink driving charges while earlier out on parole.

His co-offender, Meads, was released in 2013.

Panel convener Justice JW Gendall, QC, released the decision to Fairfax on Tuesday.

It said while Smith had performed badly on parole, he was "a compliant and reliable inmate in all aspects". He will be freed in April.

Just a year ago the board declined Smith's application for release, saying he needed to undergo "further rehabilitative and reintegrative measures" before re-entering the community.

He had undergone to extensive counselling since then and had been working since December as part of the release-to-work programme, the decision stated.

Smith's defence counsel, Judith Fyfe, told the board he was remorseful for Whittington's murder and his story was "quite typical" of someone who had been in trouble since he was a youngster, Fairfax reported.

His release is subject to conditions, including not contacting Meads without permission from his probation officer, attending a family hui and undergoing psychological and drug and alcohol assessments and treatments.

The conditions also included a night-time curfew, but this will be reviewed at Smith's monitoring hearing in October.

He must abide by these conditions for five years from his release date.

The murder

The pair had been drinking on the morning of May 8, 1999 and were driving through central Wellington when they found their victim, the court heard.

The saw Whittington sitting on a kerb and told him to get in the car because they were concerned he would get beaten up.

Whittington got in the car and went with Smith and Meads to smoke a joint at Inverlochy Place.

The men said they beat Whittington because he spilled beer in Meads' car.

They denied stomping on his head and never meant to kill him, the court heard.

- NZ Herald