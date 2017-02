A search is underway for someone missing in the water at Muriwai Beach on Auckland's west coast.



Another person has been rescued by lifeguards.



Police say another person who was also in the water is unaccounted for.

Ambulance and police are at the scene, which is off the Rimmer Rd end of the beach, near Helensville.A helicopter has been dispatched and will be searching the area.

- NZ Herald