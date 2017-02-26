Kiwi man in coma after Aussie water accident

A Kiwi man living in Australia is in hospital with severe injuries after a water-sports outing on Victoria's Murray River went terribly wrong.

Brendon Demmocks was biscuiting with friends last weekend when the boat turned a corner and he was flung towards a tree, his sister Samantha Venis told Fairfax.

The 31-year-old hit the tree head first still holding on to the biscuit, while his friends who were riding either side of him managed to get off before the crash.

Demmocks was pulled on to the boat and was able to say a few words before passing out, Fairfax reported.

The diesel mechanic moved to Melbourne last year but is originally from Amberley in Canterbury.

He suffered multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds, as well as fracturing his neck and T5 vertebrae and is being treated at Melbourne Hospital.

He is in an induced comma because of the severity of the injuries and the reality of paralysis was very real, Venis said.

"They have said it is not uncommon for people to be in comas for over two weeks," she told Fairfax.

A Give a Little page has been set up to pay for travel costs for his family, who are at his bedside, and to pay for the costs of airlifting Demmocks from the crash site to hospital.

He was also undergoing more tests to get the true extent of the damage, the page said.

To donate visit Help Brendon and his Family.

