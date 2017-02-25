Strong 4.7 earthquake hits near Gisborne

GeoNet is reporting a strong earthquake which has hit near Gisborne.
The magnitude 4.7 quake is described as having a "strong" intensity, and hit 15km south-west of Te Araroa at 6.34am.
It had a depth of 5km.
