6:46am Sat 25 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Strong 4.7 earthquake hits near Gisborne

GeoNet is reporting a strong earthquake which has hit near Gisborne. File photo
GeoNet is reporting a strong earthquake which has hit near Gisborne. File photo

GeoNet is reporting a strong earthquake which has hit near Gisborne.

The magnitude 4.7 quake is described as having a "strong" intensity, and hit 15km south-west of Te Araroa at 6.34am.

DID YOU FEEL IT? SEND US AN EMAIL

It had a depth of 5km.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 25 Feb 2017 07:32:13 Processing Time: 19ms