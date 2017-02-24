7:07pm Fri 24 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Emergency response to Whenuapai incident

Whenuapai air base.
Whenuapai air base.

Emergency services responded to an incident at Air Force Base Whenuapai this evening.

It is understood a Hercules​ transport aircraft was in trouble over the RNZAF base.

The aircraft has landed safely.

The Fire Service's communications team said in a tweet ​the Air Force had asked them to refrain from making comment to media.

A Defence Force spokesman said a C130 Hercules was en route from Whenuapai to Woodbourne when the crew received a warning indicator on the antiskid braking system.

He said the crew returned to Whenuapai where the aircraft landed without incident.

"A local standby was called purely as a precaution and has now been stood down."

Earlier, Defence Force personnel at the base said the aircraft was on a flight from RNZAF Base Woodbourne, near Blenheim, and had suffered a "minor technical malfunction".

The aircraft was going through its precautionary landing procedure in such a situation.

Last October a RNZAF Boeing 757 carrying the Prime Minister and a trade mission to India had a malfunction at Whenuapai.

Last June a C-130 Hercules landed safely at Auckland's Whenuapai Airport after declaring a full emergency mid-flight.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 24 Feb 2017 19:07:32 Processing Time: 21ms