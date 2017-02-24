Emergency response to Whenuapai incident

Emergency services responded to an incident at Air Force Base Whenuapai this evening.
It is understood a Hercules transport aircraft was in trouble over the RNZAF base.
The aircraft has landed safely.
The Fire Service's communications team said in a tweet the Air Force had asked them to refrain from making comment to media.
A Defence Force spokesman said a C130 Hercules was en route from Whenuapai to Woodbourne when the crew received a warning indicator on the antiskid braking system.
He said the crew returned to Whenuapai where the aircraft landed without incident.
"A local standby was called purely as a precaution and has now been stood down."
Earlier, Defence Force personnel at the base said the aircraft was on a flight from RNZAF Base Woodbourne, near Blenheim, and had suffered a "minor technical malfunction".
The aircraft was going through its precautionary landing procedure in such a situation.
Last October a RNZAF Boeing 757 carrying the Prime Minister and a trade mission to India had a malfunction at Whenuapai.
Last June a C-130 Hercules landed safely at Auckland's Whenuapai Airport after declaring a full emergency mid-flight.