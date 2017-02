An Auckland high school has been closed today after a block of classrooms were extensively damaged in an early morning blaze.

Long Bay College has lost its technology block after fire engulfed classrooms around 2.30am.

The Fire Service's assistant area commander John Booth said the fire was well involved when crews arrived at the scene.

He described it as an "intense fire" that required crews from across Auckland to fight the blaze.

The school has been closed for the day.

- NZ Herald