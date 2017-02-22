Man charged after cat found dead hanging from possum trap

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT AND PHOTO

A dearly loved cat desperately tried to free itself from a possum trap set on a residential Masterton fence.

Eli, a 4-year-old female tabby, was found dead, hanging from the fence with a dislocated left front foreleg last March.

Significant scratch marks were evident on the fence showing Eli's attempts to escape, with an SPCA inspector describing the case as "harrowing".

Yesterday Ross Allen Dorrian, 55, was ordered to pay $2350 in fines, reparations and court fees at Masterton District Court, after pleading guilty to two charges of ill-treating an animal, and using a restricted trap unlawfully.

The case began on March 20, 2016 when Dorrian set a leg-hold trap to catch possums, nailing it to the top of a post on the rear boundary fence of his property in Colombo Road, Masterton.

The Animal Welfare (Leg Hold Traps) Order 2007 prohibits the use of leg-hold traps within 150 metres of a dwelling without the permission of the occupier or in any area where there is a probable risk of catching an animal.

Dorrian set his trap within 150m of about 143 houses and didn't seek permission from his neighbours, said Steve Glassey, Wellington SPCA chief executive.

He checked the trap on the evening of March 22 and found it empty.

The next day, about 8.30pm, Eli was discovered dead.

Continued below.

Related Content Watch NZH Local Focus: Call centre aims to empower Maori and Pacific workers Woman has 100 surgeries for perfect Barbie body - and aims to have more Paul Buchanan: Asia-Pacific partners have more options without the United States

"Because the trap was suspended from a fence post, Eli was left hanging by her left front leg, unable to pull herself up," Glassey said.

"Numerous scratches and scuff marks on the fence confirm her desperate efforts to escape ...

"Let's be very clear here: This trap was set incorrectly. It is not acceptable for a trap to be set in such a way that would leave any trapped animal hanging, regardless of whether it is the target animal or not. Doing so could result in cruelty offences being committed, as in this case."

Dorrian failed to check the trap on March 23 and was unaware that Eli had been caught.

"Any live capture trap must be checked within 12 hours of sunrise on each day the trap remains set to determine if an animal has been caught," Glassey said.

"Again, the defendant failed to do this."

A veterinary examination of the cat's body revealed that the elbow of its left foreleg was dislocated.

Compression from the trap may have caused lack of blood supply to the limb and nerve compression. After about 30 minutes this would have caused pain that would have got progressively worse.

The cause of death could not be established, but the presence of scratches and scuff marks on the fence, coupled with the fact that the cat died in the trap, suggest that shock, dehydration, hypothermia, and exhaustion were contributing factors, Glassey said.

The vet concluded Eli would have suffered severe pain and distress from having her foot caught in the trap, and hanging from the trap would have caused stretching and strain on the muscles on the left forelimb and trunk.

Eli would have also experienced distress from being restrained and being unable to express the normal "fight or flight" behaviours when exposed to pain.

When interviewed, Dorrian said that he knew that there were cats around but that they didn't tend to go into his property as he had built the fences up over the years.

However, he agreed that there was a probable risk of catching a cat. He expressed significant remorse and has been co-operative throughout the investigation, Glassey said.

"Setting leg-hold traps in urban areas is totally unacceptable for several compelling reasons.

"You can't set leg-hold traps within 150 metres of any dwelling without the occupier's permission. You're also not allowed to set a trap where someone's pet could easily be caught in it. And you shouldn't set it in such a way that animals caught in the trap would end up hanging off the ground.

"Even if you do satisfy these conditions, you also have to check it daily within 12 hours of sunrise or face possible cruelty charges if an animal is caught and you fail to deal with it in a humane way.

"The SPCA wants to send a clear message on this issue: Don't set leg-hold traps in urban areas. The risks to pets and children are real and the consequences are potentially severe."

- Additional reporting: Wairarapa-Times Age

- NZ Herald