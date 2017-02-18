Port Hills residents to meet today

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Port Hills residents affected by fire evacuations will meet this morning at 10am.

The meeting will take place at South West Baptist Church Gymnasium, corner Lyttelton Street and Cobham Street, Sydenham.

Residents not yet able to return home have been asked to register with fire authorites to gain access to their property so they can collect essential items and check on pets.

So far around 80 registrations have been received.

Visits will be prioritised according to urgency, based on the need to collect essential items such as those necessary for business or study, items relating to health, personal welfare or pets and livestock.

People can call the Christchurch City Council Customer Centre on 941 8999 or 0800 800 169 to register or head online to fill out a request, go to ccc.govt.nz/evacuated-homeowners-access-registration.

Civil defence staff will be in touch with those registered as soon as possible to arrange access.

As of this morning six cordons remain in place and Police and the NZ Defence Force continue to patrol in and around the cordoned areas.

Civil Defence has thanked residents for their patience as risks were assessed.

"Safety is paramount and access can only be made available when the Fire Service determines the risk to be at an acceptable level," it said in a statement.

Hundreds of fire fighters have been working through the night managing hotspots to protect homes and stop any further loss of property.

At least 11 properties have been destroyed and 450 households evacuated in the out-of-control fires which have been burning since Monday.

Last night and this morning additional crew have been dampening a 29km perimeter to ensure the fire is contained.

This is preparing for the application of fire retardant later today.

An investigation into the cause of the fires continues.

