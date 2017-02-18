One dead, two badly injured in crash near Dannevirke

One person is dead and two others are injured, one critically, after car crash near Dannevirke shortly after midnight.

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Pongaroa, east of Pahiatua, to the single car crash on State Highway 52.

Poor weather at the scene stopped the helicopter from landing at the accident site, instead landing at the nearby township of Pongaroa, a Philips Search and Rescue Trust spokeswoman said.

One patient had life threatening injuries and had to be stabilised by St John paramedics at the scene before being taken to the helicopter by road and flown to Palmerston North Hospital.

Another person had sustained moderate injuries in the crash.

The helicopter was used due to the serious nature of the injuries and distance to hospital, the spokeswoman said.

Local police and fire services also attended the accident.

The Serious Crash Unit will continue to investigate the cause of the

incident, police said.

- NZ Herald