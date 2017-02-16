Live blog: Homes destroyed in Port Hills fires in Christchurch

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

WHAT WE KNOW

• State of emergency declared in Christchurch and Selwyn.

• 11 homes and two sheds destroyed.

• Four casualties: Pilot dead while fighting fires, two treated in hospital after inhaling smoke and one with an injured ankle

• 1000 people evacuated from 450 houses

• 2075.9ha and growing. Boundaries can be seen here: https://twitter.com/ChristchurchCC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

• First fire began on Monday, along Early Valley Rd In Lansdowne, with a second blaze on Marley's Hill in a carpark off Summit Rd

• More than 130 firefighters on the ground, 40 crews with 45 pumps and tankers and 26 rural fire crews, 42 soldiers, six NZDF firefighters, 14 helicopters and three planes

• Evacuation centres: The Nga Hau e Wha Marae Pages Rd, Te Hapua Halswell Centre, Halswell Rd

• Weather for the region tomorrow: Cloudy with occasional drizzle from the evening on Friday, a high of 21C. Average wind speeds of up to 28km/h. Saturday: occasional rain or drizzle, with northeasterly winds continuing.

• Several roads closed/cordoned off

• 128 customers remain without power in the Port Hills.

• Three schools closed: Cashmere Primary School, Cashmere Early Learning Centre and Kidsfirst Kindergarten in Cashmere are all closed today.

• A health warning has been issued for anyone suffering respiratory issues to contact their GP.

• The Government has accepted help from United States research vessel, Polar Star, currently in Lyttelton Harbour.

Offers of help from Australia's firefighters have been turned down for now.

Areas affected by the fires:

Listen live to Newstalk ZB for the latest updates

Wildfires continue to burn across Port Hills in Christchurch. Fire crews from around the region have been drafted in to fight the blaze, which is in its third day and damaging homes.

Evacuation areas:

• Worsley Rd

• Hoon Hay Rd from Cashmere Rd

• Kennedys Bush Rd from Cashmere Rd

• Dyers Pass Rd from Sign of the Takahe

• Early Valley Rd

Road closures:

• Cashmere Rd west of Kaiwara St to Kennedys Bush Rd.

• Worsleys Rd

• Hoon Hay Valley Rd

• Kennedys Bush Rd from the roundabout with Rock Hill Drive. This includes the southbound cycle track

• Worsleys Track from Worsleys Rd

• Dyers Pass Rd between Hackthorne Rd to Governors Bay Rd. Use the Lyttelton Tunnel or Gebbies Pass as the alternative route

• Summit Rd between Gebbies Pass and Rapaki Track

• Old Tai Tapu Rd between Osterholts Rd and Early Valley Rd

• Early Valley Rd

• Holmes Rd

Power:

Orion is on full alert as the rapidly changing fire poses a threat to power supply to the Port Hills and the greater city.

Health advice:

People have been told to stay inside to avoid smoke inhalation.

Dr Alistair Humphrey, Canterbury Medical Officer of Health has advised that anyone suffering respiratory issues contact their GP.

"For the vast majority of people, the smoke will be unpleasant, but carries no risk to their health. However, smoke may irritate the eyes, nose, throat and airways. More serious symptoms include runny or sore eyes, dry or sore throat, sore nose, cough, tightness of the chest or difficulty breathing.

"In healthy people, most symptoms disappear soon after exposure to smoke ends and do not cause long-term health problems."

Cigarette smokers, the elderly, children and those with heart disease, asthma or other lung disease are at greatest risk of harm from smoke inhalation.

"Avoid exposure where possible by staying indoors and closing windows and doors," he says.

- NZ Herald