Hundreds gather for Auckland's Big Gay Out

The rainbow flags are out in force as hundreds of people gather in Auckland for this year's Big Gay Out.

The sun is shining at Coyle Park in Pt Chevalier after dark clouds threatened to spoil the day.

Rosie and Sylvia, surnames withheld, said they were enjoying the event, which they had attended many times before.

"It's getting bigger every year, and it's sunny but it's not too hot," Rosie said.

There are dozens of stalls offering food and clothing, with a number of political parties also setting up shop.

ACT leader David Seymour is in attendance, with Prime Minister Bill English and Labour leader Andrew Little also expected to attend.

English will be hoping to be more warmly received that his predecessor John Key was, after he was booed off stage at last year's event.

