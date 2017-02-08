5:00pm Wed 8 February
Crash on Northern Motorway causes delays

The crash is blocking the right lane - northbound - after the Tristram Ave on-ramp. Photo / NZTA
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Auckland's northern motorway this afternoon.

The crash is blocking the right lane - northbound - after the Tristram Ave on-ramp.

The NZ Transport Agency warned motorists in the area to expect delays from the Harbour Bridge.


NZTA reported the accident just after 4.30pm.


Just before 5pm, authorities said the area was now clear area had been cleared and all lanes were now free.

However, motorists were still being told to expect delays as traffic returns to its usual peak times.

- NZ Herald

