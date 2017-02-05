Police seeking barefoot West Auckland home invader

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

A West Auckland couple woke to find a strange man in their bedroom in a home invasion overnight.

The Greenhithe couple were woken at 1.50am and saw the man - described as a Maori in his mid 20s - in their bedroom.

Police said that after a "brief dialogue" the man fled, jumping out a bathroom window and running from the house on Greenhithe Rd.

Officers have been at the scene today carrying out an examination at the house and making enquiries in the area.

The man was barefoot at the time of the invasion, and police say he is of medium build and average height with very short dark hari.

If you have any information about the incident, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Greenhithe area in the early hours of this morning, contact Detective Sergeant Steve Salton on 09 839 0600.

- NZ Herald